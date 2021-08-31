CMS releases COVID-19 data after 1st week of school

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported 125 students and 50 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, out of more than 160,000 people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just over one week into the new school year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has released its first COVID-19 data.

The CMS COVID-19 dashboard reports that 125 students in the district tested positive for COVID-19. That's out of more than 143,000 who are participating in in-person learning this year. CMS also reported 50 staff members tested positive for the virus out of 19,000 employees.

The cases are spread out among 97 schools and fewer than 10 schools have more than 25 people in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County does not report positive cases to CMS if a student has not been attending school in-person for 14 days prior to testing positive because health officials say there is no risk of transmission in the school setting. Also, the dashboard does not include any students who are enrolled in the CMS virtual academy.

