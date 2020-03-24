CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A stay-at-home proclamation has been issued for Mecklenburg County because of the growing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

County manager said the proclamation will take effect at 8am on Thursday, March 26 and run through April 16th. The order could be extended or cancelled at any time, officials said.

Under the proclamation, residents are still permitted to:

Shop at grocery stores

Visit pharmacies

Shop at hardware stores

Visit medical services and doctors, but only if telehealth is not available

Visit restaurant drive-thru and take-out

Care for others

Exercise, such as visiting a greenway, park, or walking the dog so long as 6 feet of separation is maintained

Shop for necessary supplies

Receive home deliverers

Residents cannot

Go to work, except for those residents who maintain essential jobs

Attend social gatherings

The county has set up a hotline you can call with questions about the stay at home order 704-353-1926

Full details can be found on the Mecklenburg County website