CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A stay-at-home proclamation has been issued for Mecklenburg County because of the growing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
County manager said the proclamation will take effect at 8am on Thursday, March 26 and run through April 16th. The order could be extended or cancelled at any time, officials said.
Under the proclamation, residents are still permitted to:
- Shop at grocery stores
- Visit pharmacies
- Shop at hardware stores
- Visit medical services and doctors, but only if telehealth is not available
- Visit restaurant drive-thru and take-out
- Care for others
- Exercise, such as visiting a greenway, park, or walking the dog so long as 6 feet of separation is maintained
- Shop for necessary supplies
- Receive home deliverers
Residents cannot
- Go to work, except for those residents who maintain essential jobs
- Attend social gatherings
The county has set up a hotline you can call with questions about the stay at home order 704-353-1926