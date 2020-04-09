UNCC off-campus community urging students to "be safe. be smart. do your part."

Students will see signs encouraging social distance and have access to hand sanitizer stations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC toured University Crossing Apartments Friday just outside the Campus of UNCC to learn how American Campus Communities with help from the Makers of Lysol are urging students to "be safe, be smart, and do you part."

Inside the welcome center steps have been taken to increase awareness of the Pandemic, and how students can empower themselves to mitigate risk factors leading to COVID-19.

“We applaud our residents’ responsiveness and adoption of new behaviors to help prevent the spread of the virus, complete academic coursework and foster a sense of community in new ways,” said Jason Wills, senior president of development, American Campus Communities. “We believe prevention is best achieved in a collaborative approach from thoughtfully and thoroughly assessing and analyzing our operations, amenities and common area spaces and how we all interact in those spaces.

The ‘Be Safe. Be Smart. Do Your Part. with Lysol Protection program along with our touchpoint analysis provides residents and employees with a purposeful experience as we all continue to adapt to reimagined environments in which to live, work and study.”

UNCC Student Cameron Locust who lives inside the University Crossing Apartment Community told WCNC he feels safe.

"Just be smart." Said Locust. "We have protocols in place if something was to happen."