StarMed offering COVID-19 booster shots for adults

The company said all three vaccines are available at their locations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for adults aged 18 and up.

In a news release Saturday, StarMed said all three vaccines were on hand at their locations in the Charlotte area. Anyone who has received their second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is now eligible for a booster shot, while people who have had their single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have previously been cleared for a second one.

“Every person who receives a vaccination will help us all move toward ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Healthcare’s chief medical officer. “We have administered hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine so far and look forward to serving every adult now. Vaccines protect you and those around you. That’s especially important as the holiday season begins.”