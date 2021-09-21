Changes coming for Mecklenburg County protocols for unvaccinated county workers

The changes, which will allow for more flexibility with employees' schedules, will go into effect on Sept. 26.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Changes are coming to Mecklenburg County's COVID-19 protocols regarding unvaccinated employees, according to an email obtained by WCNC Charlotte.

Unvaccinated employees will still need to submit proof of weekly PCR testing to HR during each testing period, but the results of those COVID-19 tests will now only be required if it yields a positive COVID-19 test result.

In addition to this change, the county is broadening out its testing period for county employees to allow proof of testing submissions any day from Sunday to Saturday, so long as it's submitted weekly. This particular change was made to offer employees maximum flexibility to work within their schedule.

If a county employee gets permission from their supervisor, they may get a COVID-19 test during their work-day, so long as work duties are not impacted.

The changes will go into effect on Sept. 26.

#New: Changes coming to @MeckCounty's COVID protocols when it comes to unvaccinated workers and the weekly negative test they must submit.



County Manager Dena Diorio will soon announce that workers will only need to submit a proof of weekly PCR test, per obtained email. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) September 21, 2021

Employees were required to disclose whether they were vaccinated by Sept. 1, and weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated county employees started Sept. 7.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts