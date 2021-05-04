Churches celebrate Easter Sunday in person as North Carolina prepares to allow all adults to get vaccine

The latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows about 18% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All adults 16 and older in North Carolina will become eligible to get the vaccine on April 7, when North Carolina enters Group 5 of the state's vaccine distribution plan.

The state is preparing for this next step as churches across the area opened their doors and welcomed worshippers for Easter Sunday services.

Some at the services said they were grateful to worship in person, attributing it to the comfort brought by vaccines.

St. Matthews Catholic Church held Easter mass on the football field of Charlotte Catholic High School on Sunday morning, in order be extra cautious.

"Every faith has struggled to worship in their churches, to be able to be outside, it's allowing people come back to mass for the first time," St. Matthew's Father John Allen said.

Church leaders say the vaccine is bringing a sense of normalcy.

"People will feel comfortable returning to their houses of worship," Father John Allen said.

The increased eligibility comes as the state is expecting more supply.

"We have been working around the clock to prepare for the day we can offer vaccination appointments to everyone who wants one," Novant Health Dr. David Priest said.

The state also recently relaxed indoor capacity guidelines. But even with a more strong vaccine rollout, health officials have said creating equal access to vaccine appointments is critical.

"Maybe people with resources are able to get those appointments much easier so we are very much continuing to follow that to make sure we have equitable distribution of vaccine in all of our communities," Dr. Priest said.