How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Mecklenburg County

Group 3 includes all front-line, essential workers who cannot do their job remotely and must be on-site. They're now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For front-line, essential workers in Mecklenburg County, it could become a lot easier to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the county health department will open appointments for members of Group 3 for March 10-31. These first-dose appointments will happen at Bojangles Coliseum as early as next week.

The following essential workers are part of North Carolina's Group 3, and they include people who must work on-site and cannot do their jobs remotely:

Critical manufacturing

Education and childcare

Essential goods

Food and agriculture

Government and community services

Healthcare and public health

Public safety

Transportation

There are two ways to schedule your appointment. First, eligible patients can call the Mecklenburg County COVID-19 hot line at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English, Option 8 for Spanish). The other option is by visiting this website. Patients can also join the county's waitlist if they're unable to secure an appointment Thursday.

Patients can also schedule appointments through private pharmacies, such as Harris Teeter and Walgreens, if they're unable to book one through the health department.

Novant Health and Atrium Health are also accepting appointments for Group 3 vaccinations but you must already be a patient with the hospital system to get one.

Mecklenburg County health officials said they will be administering shots for all three approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. A shipment of 10,000 Johnson & Johnson doses arrived in the county Wednesday night ahead of the Group 3 vaccinations.

Health officials stressed patients can't choose which vaccine they will receive but say all three are effective against COVID-19.