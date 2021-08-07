Mecklenburg County leaders ramping up vaccine outreach efforts

Public health workers will be knocking on doors and offering vaccines on the spot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 vaccine could be coming right to your doorstep. Literally.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is launching a new "doses to doors" program, where public health workers will be knocking on doors and offering COVID-19 vaccinations on the spot.

The health department says it will also continue giving out $25 cash cards at clinics to encourage vaccinations.

"We're launching a 'doses to doors' program, where our staff will actually be going out with the canvassers with vaccine in hand," said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris. "If we find someone through the canvassers that wants to be vaccinated, we can do it on the spot."

During a visit to Charlotte Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state's vaccination rate is lower than they'd like it to be, as health officials from the federal government have similar plans for boosting confidence in the vaccines.

“We're laser-focused on getting as many people vaccinated as possible because that we know is the one fix for all of this,” Cooper said.

