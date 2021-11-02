Severe weather could cause vaccine shipping delays in South Carolina

The state has told vaccine providers that they might have to reschedule some appointments. Full allotments are still coming, though.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Severe weather could soon impact vaccine shipments in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said severe weather could impact shipping facilities in Memphis and Louisville. These are hubs for several southeastern states.

The state has told vaccine providers that they might have to reschedule some appointments. Full allotments are still coming, though.

DHEC continues to urge all providers to hold by-appointment-only vaccine clinics and not hold large-scale or walk-in clinics in order to appropriately manage their limited doses of vaccine supplies and to help limit the need for any appointments to be rescheduled.

Have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan