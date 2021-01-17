Pressure mounting to speed up COVID-19 roll out in both North and South Carolina

With urgency from some local county health departments and hospital systems, the Carolinas are struggling to meet the demand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pressure is mounting to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Now in North Carolina, anyone 65 and older can get vaccinated. Across state lines South Carolina officials not moving in the direction the federal government recommends, sticking to people 70 and older.

And while the goal is to get as many people as possible vaccinated, it seems there isn't a large enough supply of the vaccine.

A new week and a new chance to get more people vaccinated and protected against the coronavirus.

"It's the number 1 priority of the state of North Carolina to get vaccines administered to people as quickly and equitably as possible," said North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper.

South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster, "it's not moving fast enough."

Even with that urgency some local county health departments and hospital systems, in both Carolinas are struggling to meet the demand.

Now met with a growing group of people eligible to get vaccinated.

The CDC recommending anyone 65 or older get the shot.

"In general we support getting everyone a vaccine but as it stands today we won't have enough to accommodate that extra group of people," says Dr. David Priest with Novant Health.

Several counties in North Carolina, including Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Iredell will continue to focus on those 75 and older for now.

"In our community, 55% of our deaths are in that population. So they're vulnerable and they want to be vaccinated," says Iredell County Health Director, Jane Hinson.

But in the Palmetto State, top health officials have decided to stick with prioritizing people 70 and older.

Told by the federal government they shouldn't expect to receive more than the 63 thousand doses they've been getting each week.

"We have 100% of our doses we've received either already in people's arms or scheduled to in the near future go into people's arms," Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director.