StarMed receives Pfizer vaccine after 'unexpected' shipping delay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare announced it received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 after a shipping delay put the delivery behind schedule Wednesday.
Vaccinations for the youngest children were scheduled to begin at two StarMed clinics Wednesday. The company confirmed it received the vaccine shortly before 11 a.m. StarMed confirmed it does have the Moderna vaccine on hand.
"Crossing our fingers, it's expected to arrive later today," StarMed tweeted. "We DO have the Moderna vaccine and will be administering it today."
Both vaccines have been approved for children as young as 6 months old. Pfizer's vaccine was previously authorized for kids 5 and older, while Moderna's vaccine was authorized for adults only in the U.S.
Mecklenburg County's health department announced it will have vaccines available for children at its clinics on Beatties Ford Road and Billingsley Road in Charlotte. Atrium Health and Novant Health haven't announced vaccination sites for pediatric vaccines at this time.
