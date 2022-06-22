StarMed receives Pfizer vaccine after 'unexpected' shipping delay

StarMed received its Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5 late Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare announced it received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 after a shipping delay put the delivery behind schedule Wednesday.

Vaccinations for the youngest children were scheduled to begin at two StarMed clinics Wednesday. The company confirmed it received the vaccine shortly before 11 a.m. StarMed confirmed it does have the Moderna vaccine on hand.

"Crossing our fingers, it's expected to arrive later today," StarMed tweeted. "We DO have the Moderna vaccine and will be administering it today."

Both vaccines have been approved for children as young as 6 months old. Pfizer's vaccine was previously authorized for kids 5 and older, while Moderna's vaccine was authorized for adults only in the U.S.

Ok, Pfizer is in! We're ready to go so come on over! Register ahead of time here and just drive up. We'll take good care of the kiddos! ✨♥️https://t.co/brkoxEGsBB https://t.co/sHK6LHog0m — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) June 22, 2022

Mecklenburg County's health department announced it will have vaccines available for children at its clinics on Beatties Ford Road and Billingsley Road in Charlotte. Atrium Health and Novant Health haven't announced vaccination sites for pediatric vaccines at this time.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts