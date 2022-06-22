Over 100 CATS bus drivers miss work Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 100 Charlotte bus drivers missed work Wednesday, causing delays for riders, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) said.
"Due to operator absences, expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes," CATS tweeted.
A total of 107 drivers were absent from work Wednesday. CATS didn't provide any explanation as to why the drivers were absent. Passengers were encouraged to download the CATS app for real-time data on routes and delays.
Krissy Oechslin, chair of the Transit Services Advisory Committee, tweeted that the CATS announcement was a good start for being more transparent, but shared concerns that the information wouldn't be widely available to CATS riders.
"This is a great start, @CATSRideTransit, but what % of the bus operator labor force is 107?" Oechslin tweeted. "What are the odds a given passenger will face a delay?"
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CATS for more information on the labor shortage and operator absences.
