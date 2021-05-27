StarMed's vaccine clinic will resume at Bojangles Coliseum

Those who receive their first dose of the vaccine at the coliseum will receive a $25 cash incentive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare's COVID-19 vaccine clinic will remain open through June despite plans to shut down at the end of May.

The healthcare company said they're offering a $25 cash incentive to anyone over 18 receiving the first dose of the vaccine at StarMed clinics in Mecklenburg County as well as Rowan, Guilford, and Rockingham counties. The program began Wednesday and will run through June 8, according to StarMed.

StarMed said Bojangles Coliseum clinic will close the first week of June for multiple graduation ceremonies but will resume six days a week on June 7.

The clinic will be opened from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m Saturdays.

StarMed said walk-ins and appointments are welcome. Appointments can be scheduled at www.starmed.care.