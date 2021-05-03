Waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine? Here's who can get the shot next in NC

In North Carolina, vaccines are now rolling out for people in Group 3. Who's going to get it next?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, a question WCNC Charlotte has been asked often came up again this week: when can I get vaccinated?

On Wednesday, more North Carolinians were made eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine after Gov. Roy Cooper announced essential workers in Group 3 would be eligible to get their own shot. This group includes grocery store employees, emergency responders, in-person manufacturing employees, food and agriculture workers, clergy members, and government workers.

The next part of the vaccine rollout is Group 4, which will officially open up on Wednesday, March 24. As expected, even more people will be able to get their shot. But Gov. Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the Group 4 rollout will be handled a bit differently than Group 3.

NCDHHS shared a "deeper dive" post on their website detailing exactly who can get the shot at first in Group 4: "people with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated" are listed as those who will be at the front of the line. DHHS says after that, more high-risk people living in close group settings. The agency also notes more essential workers will be slated to get the vaccine under Group 4 as well who weren't deemed "frontline essential" for Group 3.

Those listed under Group 4 with high-risk medical conditions includes people living with moderate to severe asthma, cancer patients, people living with Down Syndrome, citizens with heart conditions, people living with HIV or other immune deficiencies, those who are pregnant, and other people with chronic conditions. Further, inmates and people living in homeless shelters are at the front of the line too.

Meanwhile, essential workers not deemed "frontline essential" who are now eligible after more at-risk people get their shot includes chemical workers, retail and hotel workers, IT and communications employees, energy workers, certain financial services employees, hazardous materials workers, public works service providers, and laundromat and sanitation employees, and the defense industrial base. Check the above link to see if your specific position meets the qualifications.