Health leaders warn NC COVID-19 numbers are trending up in the Tar Heel state

Health leaders warning the state to stay alert. Urging people to do their part to stop the spread.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 trends in North Carolina are headed in the wrong direction. The state set a new record for daily cases on Friday, with more than 2,700 cases (2716).

Sunday’s daily cases were back down to roughly 1,800 after three days straight of more than 24-hundred cases.

"The virus is everywhere here in North Carolina," Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Mandy Cohen.

The state's seven day rolling average rising as North Carolina remains paused in Phase 3.

"It's critical that we take this time to focus on the basics. Yes, wear a mask. Wash your hands. Wait six-feet apart from other people," said Governor Roy Cooper in Wednesday's press conference.

Elon University is the latest North Carolina college to see a spike in cases with 61 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday and 161 within the past seven days.

The University is taking additional preventative measures, including limiting social interactions to five people at most, offering only grab and go food service at dining halls, and not allowing visitors in residence halls.

The rising numbers come as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is set to bring K-5 students back for in-person learning one week from Monday.

"We are concerned about every situation, and any situation that brings people together right now puts them at risk unless they are wearing their masks and socially distancing. Schools are opening up. We're going to be watching that carefully as well," said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, Gibbie Harris.

Health leaders warning the state to stay alert.

"There's no place in North Carolina that can let down their guard at this time," Cohen said.