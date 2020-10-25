Flashpoint: Growing concern over COVID-19 spread and looking at poll numbers in NC

There's just over one week left until the election and already millions of ballots have been cast here in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's just over one week left until the election and already millions of ballots have been cast here in North Carolina. Voters are showing up in record numbers at early voting locations as well as sending in their mail-in ballots.

For those who haven't voted yet, both campaigns were back in our area this week trying to gain your support.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump was in Gastonia and Kamala Harris was here in Charlotte. Both of their families were also in North Carolina this week.

Then on Thursday, Donald Trump and Joe Biden took to the stage for their final debate. The latest average from real clear politics shows that Joe Biden has just under a two-point lead over Donald Trump here in North Carolina.

Growing concern over the widespread scope of a super spreader event in Charlotte. As of Friday morning, Mecklenburg County Health officials said more than 80 people came down with COVID-19 and three died after the United House of Prayer hosted more than 1,000 people at events over the course of eight days.

Health officials said some of the attendees brought the virus back to their senior living facility creating a coronavirus cluster. The church declined to let the health department hold an on-site testing event that could've detected existing cases and stopped further spread

And in Gaston County health officials there are on-alert for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases following President Trump's visit.

More than 28,000 people packed into Gastonia Municipal Airport on Wednesday to see the president. Few were wearing masks and there was almost no one social distancing. The county already seeing a spike in cases.

CaroMont Health fears it may run out of beds if hospitalizations continue to rise at its current pace. Health experts said the next week will be crucial to monitoring another possible spike from this rally.

The North Carolina senate race still one of the closest watched races across the country.