Medical marijuana takes a step closer to legalization in NC while supporters explain its life-changing benefits

Experts say the use of THC can help with cancer, pain, sleep, and depression

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's medical marijuana bill known as The Compassionate Care Act passed its first hurdle with approval from a bi-partisan state Senate committee, but supporters say they want to continue to apply pressure in hopes of turning the bill into law.

North Carolina could join the 36 other states nationwide that have already legalized medical marijuana. Patients in the Tar Heel state like 24-year-old Alexandra 'Allie' Herron who lives with a rare condition that deteriorates her nervous system is one who could benefit the most from the medical THC.

“For Allie, it helps her brain remember and function because it's constantly seizing it forgets sometimes to do some things," mother Kendra Jeffress said.

As a member of the North Carolina Cannabis Patients Network, she and other supporters are rallying everyone to get involved to help pass this legislation.

“This is a 'people bill' I believe and we need some more people to come out and be truthful about how this has been a life-changing element," Jeffress said.

While many wait for that medical marijuana legislation to pass here in North Carolina, some have already discovered the legal THC in hemp that also offers benefits.

“There are so many options using THC now that help people with sleep, pain, depression, PTSD, we have a lot of cancer patients," Prime Sunshine CBD Oil and Dispensary Founder Ellen Tacher said.

Thursday afternoon NC Senator Jeff Jackson hosted a community town hall and the conversation of cannabis came up which Sen. Jackson vocally supports.

“It is absolutely not a done deal so by all means call your representatives and let them know this is a priority for you," Sen. Jackson said.

The next step for The Compassionate Care Act is to pass three other state Senate committees, before being heard on the main Senate floor, then moving onto the state House committees.

