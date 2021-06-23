NC senators to discuss medical marijuana

Senators will discuss a bill Wednesday that would legalize marijuana in North Carolina to treat a number of ailments.

RALEIGH, N.C. — State senators will discuss a bill Wednesday that would legalize marijuana in North Carolina to treat a number of ailments.

No vote is expected, but this is a key first step for a measure that has a powerful sponsor in Senate Rules Chairman Bill Rabon.

"It helps a lot of people," Rabon, R-Brunswick, said of marijuana Tuesday afternoon. "It certainly ameliorates some conditions."

Senate Bill 711, known as the "Compassionate Care Act," lays out a new regulatory structure for medical cannabis that would let doctors prescribe it for a number of conditions, including cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and other comparable debilitating conditions.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts