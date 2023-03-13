Novant Health opens after-hours clinic for kids

Novant Health Pediatrics After Hours Care - Carmel will be staffed by a team of highly qualified pediatric providers and will treat any patient under 18.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health has just opened a new after-hours clinic for kids.

Novant Health Pediatrics After Hours Care - Carmel will be open for appointments from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and will accept walk-ins on weekends from noon to 8 p.m.

The clinic will treat acute illnesses including colds, sore throats, ear infections, flu and stomach bugs. It will also provide care for minor injuries, such as cuts, sprains and strains, as well as minor procedures that require sutures and stitches.

Pediatric patients can also receive assistance with foreign body removal procedures for splinters or objects lodged in the nose or ear. Newborn care is also available.

“As a mom, I know that our kids never seem to get sick at a convenient time,” Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, Novant Health Children’s Institute physician leader for the greater Charlotte market, said. “Today, parents are already faced with so many scheduling challenges, and if their child gets sick while they’re at work or over the weekend, it leaves parents often with a tough choice to make between urgent care or the emergency department. Many urgent care locations are also not comfortable with treating young children, which makes access to care even tougher. This clinic is designed to help alleviate that burden for young families, by providing parents and our youngest patients with a more convenient option for after-hours and pediatric-specific care.”

To schedule an appointment, call 704-316-2354 or visit NovantHealth.org/PediatricAfterHoursCarmel.

