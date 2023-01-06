New Novant Health urgent care center opens in Cotswold

Officials hope the new center will give Cotswold residents a direct link to Novant Health's extensive network of healthcare services.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened in Charlotte's Cotswold neighborhood on Thursday.

The new center, located at 114 S. Sharon Amity Rd., is the 13th Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Mecklenburg County. It brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 24.

“Our goal is to provide convenient and affordable access to world-class healthcare,” Kevin Corrigan, Medical Director, Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care, said. “This new center is in a central location that provides direct access to urgent care for the community and surrounding areas. We look forward to serving this growing neighborhood and continuing to expand throughout North Carolina.”

The new location will offer treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, on-site X-ray services and COVID-19 testing.

Healthcare providers at Novant-GoHealth can also prescribe and fill COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments if clinically indicated after evaluation. The center will serve the community from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

