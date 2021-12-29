x
Health

StarMed opens new location on South Boulevard

COVID-19 tests and vaccinations will be available at the new site in the Starmount neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare is expanding COVID-19 testing and vaccination services with a new location in Charlotte's Starmount neighborhood.

The new location, located at 6859 South Boulevard near Arrowood Road, started serving patients in mid-December. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be offering these important testing and vaccination options,” said Michael Estramonte, StarMed Healthcare CEO. “They are key steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community’s health. We will continue working toward keeping people safe and ending the pandemic, one test and one vaccination at a time.”

Both PCR and rapid antigen tests are available. The antigen tests will show results in about 15 minutes, while a PCR test will lead to results within a day or so. PCR results are delivered via text or email. All tests and vaccinations are offered at no cost, with or without insurance. Referrals are not required, with walk-ups welcome.

The expansion in vaccination and testing services at the new location comes as more people seek out tests for holiday visits. StarMed's main clinic saw a 21% positivity rate for all COVID-19 tests on Dec. 27. 

Vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer are all available at the new location. The Pfizer shot is available to patients aged 5 and up, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available only to adults 18 and older.

