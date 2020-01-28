CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway in north Charlotte after police say a 1-year-old died inside an apartment.
According to the police report, just after 5 p.m. Saturday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to assist Medic who was already on scene in the 2120 block of Canterwood Drive.
“We got engine 28 coming to 2127 Canterwood Dr for a one year old in cardiac arrest,” said one dispatcher over Broadcastify.
According to dispatchers, the 1-year-old baby girl was “unresponsive and cold.”
Minutes later, police said Medic pronounced the baby dead at the scene.
According to a search warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte, police said detectives then asked to search the property, but the residents denied them access.
Police then obtained a search warrant citing the incident “is being investigated as a murder.”
The search warrant went on to say, “it is believed that there is probable cause that a murder has been committed and that evidence of murder is contained within the residence.”
CMPD says no arrests have been made, but say the investigation is active and on-going and is right now classified as a sudden/natural death investigation.
So far no word on the how or why the baby died.
Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.