CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte officials urged people to avoid the area after a traffic accident in west Charlotte led to a fuel spill.

It happened in the 9100 block of Mount Holly Road Sunday night.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Complete Department confirmed a driver ran a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer, which then turned over on its side.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported by Medic to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the drivers involved in the accident have not been released at this time.

Mount Holly Road was shut down in both directions in response to the accident and fuel spill.

Charlotte Fire responded to the scene to deal with the fuel.

Officials did not provide an estimated time of when the road would reopen.

