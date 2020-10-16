Get McGinty helps viewer get new sofa after fight over warranty

If it says "lifetime warranty", read the fine print. You may not be getting what you think you're getting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Imagine finding a tear in your big sectional sofa. Not to worry you think, you have a warranty on it. Well, that’s where things got muddy for one Charlotte woman and, you guessed it, her claim was denied.

“Clearly, I didn’t do it on purpose," Joy Troxel said. She found a tear in her sectional sofa and when she tried to make a claim with her ‘lifetime warranty,’ she got anything but joy on the other end of the phone.

“They asked me what happened, and I told them that I wasn’t sure. 'It may have been a pet, I don’t know. I am just not sure' is what I told them. Then they told me they can’t cover it unless I knew how it happened,” Troxel said.

WCNC Consumer Investigator Bill McGinty looked at the warranty and it does say lifetime protection. It specifically mentions pets and it specifically mentions “accidental rips and tears." Sounded like a pretty cut and dry case.

The sofa was made by and purchased at a LazyBoy store.

“When I realized the warranty company wasn’t going to help me, I called LazyBoy and they said they could send someone out to fix it, but I’d have to pay for it,” Troxel said.

Bill McGinty contacted LazyBoy, after all, the salesperson’s card was still attached to the paperwork. The warranty was issued at the time of purchase. Third party warranty or not, someone needed to cover this rip. No one rips their couch on purpose, so the accidental tear should have been covered.

Within two days, McGinty received a reply from LazyBoy.

“We discussed and agreed that she made a mistake per the language of the contract / warranty but encouraged them to make the situation right given the misunderstanding," the statement read. "ServeCo (the warranty company) agreed and they will support our request to allow Ms. Troxel to re-select a new piece as guaranteed in the original agreement. We’ll relay all of this information to Ms. Troxel and assist with her reselection.”