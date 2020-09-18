CMPD to hold news conference regarding in-custody death of Harold Easter

Easter, 41, died on January 23, several hours after CMPD officers stopped him for a suspected drug deal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will hold a news conference Friday to provide an update to the internal investigation following the in-custody death of Harold Easter.

Easter, 41, died on January 23, several hours after CMPD officers stopped him for a suspected drug deal. CMPD said police found cocaine and marijuana in his possession after the traffic stop, took him into custody and brought him to the police station on Beatties Ford Road.

The planned presser follows emails WCNC Charlotte's Nate Morabito sent to CMPD Friday morning about the employment status of the five officers previously on administrative leave in the case.

WCNC Charlotte first reported back in July that Easter repeatedly told the officers, "I'm going to die," but didn't get help until "it was way too late."

Family attorney Alex Heroy said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department video will show officers believed Easter swallowed cocaine and did not get him medical attention. He said the video will also show Easter inside an interview room repeatedly saying he was going to die.

THREAD: Before George Floyd, Harold Easter died in police custody. His family's attorney told me @CMPD knew he swallowed cocaine, but failed to help until it was too late. He said video will show Easter inside an interview room repeatedly saying, “I’m going to die.” #Defenders pic.twitter.com/eKSQWyl5iM — Nate Morabito (@NateMorabito) July 3, 2020

"It is obvious that he needs immediate medical attention," Heroy said. "For a period of minutes, he was calling out for help, acknowledging the peril he is in and just repeating, 'I'm going to die, I'm going to die, I'm going to die,'" Heroy said. "They just did nothing about it and they did nothing about it for a long, long time and then when they did try to give help, it was way too late."

The medical examiner determined the probable cause of death to be cocaine toxicity and the manner of death to be accidental. The report shows a closed-circuit video captured all of it. Easter's family has since watched the video.