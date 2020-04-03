A North Carolina man has been found safe after being in Nashville an hour before the deadly tornados in Nashville.
Police said 27-year-old Benjamin Charles Fitch was walking in Mt. Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, just 1 hour prior to the tornado. According to police, Fitch was found safe in Knoxville.
