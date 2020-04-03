A North Carolina man has been found safe after being in Nashville an hour before the deadly tornados in Nashville.

Police said 27-year-old Benjamin Charles Fitch was walking in Mt. Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, just 1 hour prior to the tornado. According to police, Fitch was found safe in Knoxville.

Mt. Juliet Police Department ‪Overnight, we received a report that Benjamin Charles Fitch, of NC,... could not be located or heard from. He was was walking in Mt. Juliet 1 hour prior to the tornado, stopped by an officer, and he told the officer he was waiting on a ride back to NC.‬ His ride arrived in Mt.

