Woman hit and killed by truck in north Charlotte

Police said a woman was struck by a pickup truck. MEDIC transported her to the hospital, where she died from her injuries a short time later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was hit and killed by a truck Thursday evening in northwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. 

According to CMPD, the fatal crash happened in the 4300 block of Oakdale Road.  

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene, and police are now investigating the fatal crash. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story. 

