1 dead in fatal Spartanburg crash, troopers say

SC Highway Patrol said the incident occurred along Highway 295 near Moss Berry Road around 3 a.m.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the incident occurred along SC Highway 295 near Moss Berry Road around 3 a.m. Saturday when a 2008 Ford Fusion struck a 2006 Honda Pilot head-on.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the Honda Pilot has been pronounced dead, and another victim, a 29-year-old Spartanburg, was transported to the hospital. Both victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident, troopers said.

SC Highway Patrol said it is further investigation this fatal collision.