1 person dead after truck crashes into west Charlotte home, Medic says

Medic confirmed the accident happened along Ross Avenue, just off West Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a pick-up truck crashed into a home in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Medic confirmed the accident happened along Ross Avenue, just off West Boulevard, in west Charlotte before 4 a.m.

One person died at the scene, according to Medic.

No word on who the victim was in the incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts