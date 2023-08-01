x
1 person dead after truck crashes into west Charlotte home, Medic says

Medic confirmed the accident happened along Ross Avenue, just off West Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a pick-up truck crashed into a home in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Medic confirmed the accident happened along Ross Avenue, just off West Boulevard, in west Charlotte before 4 a.m.

One person died at the scene, according to Medic.

No word on who the victim was in the incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

