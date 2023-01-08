Warrants: Boyfriend of missing woman Allisha Watts victim of apparent suicide

When her car was found in Anson County, CMPD said Watts' boyfriend was inside while she was nowhere to be seen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New search warrants from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reveal the boyfriend of missing North Carolina woman Allisha Watts was the victim of an apparent suicide when he was found in her car in Anson County earlier in July. They also reveal police were looking for any evidence that a homicide was committed or possibly covered up.

The warrants from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department obtained by WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday detailed what investigators were looking for at the home along Pamela Lorraine Drive on July 26. The warrants also included a timeline of events leading up to where the investigation of Watts' disappearance stands as of now.

According to the warrants, Watts' car was found in Anson County during the evening of July 18. Her boyfriend was found inside, with CMPD detectives reporting he was the victim of an apparent suicide.

While CMPD did not name Watts' boyfriend in the documents, NBC affiliate WRAL-TV in Raleigh identified him as James Dunmore. The television station reports that Dunmore had a previous criminal history in neighboring Virginia, with convictions for abduction, stalking, and assault & battery per court documents.

Dunmore's home was searched on July 26. The search warrants indicate CMPD detectives were looking for a swath of evidence, ranging from firearms and other weapons to cell phones and DNA evidence. Police also said in the warrants they were looking for anything that could be used to try and cover up a homicide along with any weapons or tools that could have been used for committing one.

CMPD seized clothing, cell phones, a camera, a tablet, a laptop, a memory card, swabs, and photos from the house.

The search warrants further detail the timeline of Watts' disappearance. A cousin who spoke with CMPD said Watts and Dunmore were supposed to go to a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum on July 16, and that the pair were seen getting into Watts' car. The cousin called the police three days later on July 19, saying Watts had not been heard from and had not shown up for work, which was out of character for her.

