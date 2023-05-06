1 person dies in Huntersville shooting

Officials say the shooting happened on Holly Crest Lane.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A shooting left one person dead in Huntersville, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on Holly Crest Lane just off Statesville Road in Huntersville on Monday. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Huntersville Police at the scene told WCNC Charlotte that officers responded to the area around 4 p.m. and found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds and had died. A witness told police they saw a man, who was wearing a hoodie and jeans, flee the area.

The suspect has not yet been taken into custody. Officers are patrolling the area, looking for the suspect. Police urge any neighbors in the area with surveillance footage to reach out to police.

No further details are known on this incident. The victim's name has not been released.

