11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Dilworth apartments

Over 20 people were evaluated after a carbon monoxide leak happened at a Charlotte apartment complex.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people were evaluated after a carbon monoxide leak happened at an apartment complex in the Dilworth neighborhood.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to an apartment complex near the intersection of East Blvd and Kenilworth Avenue on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

The building was evacuated and 27 people were evaluated for exposure to carbon monoxide. Of these people, 11 were transported to a local hospital. Officials say they all had non-life-threatening issues.

After about four hours of work, firefighters were able to control the incident and ventilate the building. Residents were allowed to reenter the building after this.

No more information on this incident has been released at this time.

