4-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

CMPD is on the scene investigating the situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A child died on Wednesday after police say he shot himself in southeast Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Charleston Place on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they located a four-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police say the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

CMPD says it will provide more information on this shooting when it is available. WCNC Charlotte is working to confirm more on this incident.

