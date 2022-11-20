More than 1,500 people without power in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

Duke Energy said the estimated time of restoration is around 7:45 a.m.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews are working to restore power for 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. The cause is unknown at this time.

Duke Energy said the estimated time of restoration is around 7:45 a.m.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Duke Energy to find out what caused the outage.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

