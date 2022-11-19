Crews responding to incident at SouthPark Mall, shoppers evacuated

SouthPark Mall was evacuated after reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police haven't confirmed shots were fired during the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It remains unclear if shots were fired during a disturbance at SouthPark Mall Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD said in a statement that it has been unable to confirm shots were fired during the incident. No shooting victims have been found, and the mall was evacuated as a precaution, according to CMPD.

Medic confirmed a reunification area was set up outside Dick's Sporting Goods near the food court at SouthPark.

Witnesses told WCNC Charlotte's Austin Walker they heard people screaming and a stampede of people running from the mall.

"We don't really know what happened," one mall employee said. "We know someone was maybe shooting. Then a fire alarm was pulled maybe 10 minutes after, and then they (police) said nothing was going on but it was a lot of police out there."

CMPD blocked the entrances to SouthPark Mall until officers were able to determine there wasn't an active shooter. Security was doing a sweep of the mall to recover any items that were lost or left behind during the evacuation. Once the all-clear is given, shoppers are expected to be allowed inside the mall.

One patient was taken to the hospital with minor injuries that were not related to a shooting, according to Medic. Other patients were evaluated for potential injuries that were not related to a shooting.

