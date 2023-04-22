2 dead, 4 injured after crash in Caldwell County, troopers say

Troopers found that a Chevrolet Astro was traveling west on US 64, crossed the centerline, and collided with an eastbound 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two women are dead and four minors are injured following a crash in Caldwell County Friday afternoon, according to troopers.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on US 64 near Beecher Anderson Road around 4 p.m. where they found that a Chevrolet Astro was traveling west on US 64, crossed the centerline, and collided with an eastbound 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Deanna Lynn Ross, 41, of Lenoir, was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries, according to troopers. Ross was not restrained by a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Reyna Mendoza, 29, of Valdese, the driver of the Oldsmobile, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, troopers said.

Four minors in the Oldsmobile were also taken to hospitals in the area with injuries, troopers said.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts