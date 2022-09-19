Actor's Theatre of Charlotte announces closure

Theatre cites lingering effects of COVID-19 and disappointing ticket sales as reasons behind closing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, one of Charlotte's longest-running theatre companies, announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors at the end of October.

The continuing effects of COVID-19, along with lackluster ticket and subscription sales, are among the reasons given for the theatre's upcoming closure.

"Despite our best efforts, we are heartbroken that we have to bring down the curtain on such a rich history of professional theatre here," said Laura Rice, Executive Director of ATC.

ATC, a nonprofit theatre, was founded in 1989, "as a professional theatre to present bold and innovative new works by contemporary playwrights," according to its website.

The theatre's final performance, EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, will run from September 29 to October 30 at the Barn at MoRA. Tickets are on sale here.

