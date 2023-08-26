A new affordable senior housing community is now open in west Charlotte

This comes as more seniors are experiencing homelessness due to inflation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As more seniors look for a place to call home, a new affordable senior housing community just opened in west Charlotte.

Gilfield Park is a facility that will not only bring affordable housing for seniors but also work to provide healthy living and economic mobility.

"We have a holistic modality that we use to support the residents," said Danyae Thomas, the director of programming for the Park Community Development Corporation. "We are focused on showing people how to manage their money and how to manage their income when it's fixed as well."

Thomas says it's great to have a good place to live, but it's necessary that you also have the infrastructure in place to support your living. She also says they will be providing tech literacy and new laptops to all residents with hopes of bridging the digital divide and helping foster independence.

"We endeavor to do that through this ecosystem of support," she said.

The leasing process is still open and accepting tenant applications for the 60% and 80% area median income (AMI) ranges.

Interested parties should call 980-999-4632 or e-mail gilfieldpark@lsamngmt.com.

Details about this affordable housing community can also be found online.

