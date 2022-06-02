Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old from Mint Hill

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond is described by police as two feet tall, weighing 25 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to police.

MINT HILL, N.C. — The Mint Hill Police Department is searching for a missing one-year-old from Mint Hill.

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond is described by police as two feet tall, weighing 25 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas with blue and pink animals.

Police believe Lilliana was abducted by Jeremy Scott Lemmond. Lemmond is described as a 39-year-old White, male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The two were last seen near Quail Ridge Drive. Police said Lemmond was driving a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.