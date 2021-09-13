Community remembers life of 3-year-old shooting victim with vigil in Charlotte

Two arrests have been made following the death of Asiah Figueroa.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A northwest Charlotte community is still seeking answers after the shooting death of a three-year-old boy.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered on Monday, Sept. 13, to remember the life of Asiah Figueroa during a vigil at Camp Greene Park. The event was held by Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOMO).

The shooting of Figueroa happened last week. Two suspects have been arrested for their connection to the case, but the community is still demanding answers for the senseless violence.

Figueroa's family addressed people at the vigil, thanking the community for their support during this trying time.

One suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting that took the life of a 3-year-old boy made his first court appearance Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 21-year-old Jacob Lanier is charged with the murder of Figueroa.

CMPD is continuing to search for other suspects involved in the case. If you have any information, you're asked to contact CMPD immediately.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting the agency's website.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts