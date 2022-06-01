Assistance League of Charlotte's new resale store is set to open on Oct. 18

The nonprofit's new location will be off Old Pineville Road and proceeds will go toward its mission of meeting the essential needs of the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Oct. 18, the Assistance League of Charlotte is opening its new thrift shop, located off Old Pineville Road.

A national organization with 120 chapters, Assistance League is a nonprofit that focuses on strengthening communities, providing children with opportunities for upward mobility and meeting the essential needs of children and families.

In Charlotte, these efforts are funded by a variety of means, including grants, corporate donations and proceeds from the League of Charlotte Thrift Shop.

One day before the resale store's new location is set to open, the organization is receiving a large donation from La-Z-Boy, which includes gently used furniture, as well as cash donations.

These donations are the result of La-Z-Boy's fall trade-in sale. This event, which happens twice a year, encourages people to trade in gently used furniture or give cash donations, in exchange for discounts.

The charitable proceeds that La-Z-Boy collects from this event in Charlotte are donated to the Assistance League, their charitable partner, which the Assistance League uses to fund their philanthropic works and assist those in need.

With the new resale location, the Assistance League of Charlotte will use proceeds to fund the organization's five community programs. You can find a comprehensive outline of these programs and up-to-date donation figures for these programs in their 2021-2022 Program Report.