Mecklenburg County leaders to vote on Atrium Innovation District

If approved, construction on the Atrium Health Innovation District could begin in the spring of 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders are scheduled to vote Tuesday on funding for the new Atrium Health Innovation District that will be anchored by Charlotte's new medical school.

Atrium Health plans to bring businesses and research facilities to Midtown but the company needs millions of dollars in infrastructure from Mecklenburg County to do it. That money would come from tax grants.

If approved, construction on the new district could start in the spring of 2022.

Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the district and discussed whether to use public money to help with infrastructure costs for the medical school project. Atrium Health and developer Wexford Science & Technology are asking for $75 million of taxpayer money to help pay for the infrastructure for the district that would be built near the intersection of South McDowell and Baxter Streets in the Dilworth and Midtown neighborhoods.

"It's important to note there is no upfront money granted to Atrium Health or the project develop via the tax increment grants (TIG) that have been requested," a spokesman from Atrium Health said by email. "As the property is developed, the TIG funds offset some of the construction costs incurred for infrastructure costs that would normally be borne by the city and/or county – things like water, sewer, and power, as well as roads."

The project is expected to bring 11,500 jobs over 15 years, with nearly 2,000 of them created by 2025.

