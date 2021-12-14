Atrium Health Foundation receives $25 million gift for new medical school in Charlotte

The health system will break ground on Wake Forest School of Medicine - Charlotte in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas came early for the Atrium Health Foundation.

The agency announced on Tuesday, Dec. 14, it received a $25 million gift from the Howard R. Levine Foundation to name the signature academic building that'll be in the heart of a new innovation district coming to Charlotte.

Atrium Health will break ground on Wake Forest University School of Medicine - Charlotte in 2022 with the first class scheduled for 2024.

The Howard R. Levine Center for Education will house the school of medicine, along with the Wake Forest University School of Business, Wake Forest School for Professional Studies and Carolinas College of Health Science.

“Giving back has always been a natural thing for me,” Howard Levine said in a statement issued to WCNC Charlotte. “People say it’s easy to give away money. But to do it right, you’ve got to be thoughtful. I approach this as an investment. We look at the leadership and funding of the organization and, in turn, what they are doing with the services they’re providing. As a Charlotte native, I’ve been a part of this community for almost my whole life – it has shaped a big part of who I am. I was deeply moved to see such a show of support from the city council and county commission for the broader vision surrounding the campus and how it can positively benefit the entire community.

According to a news release from the health system, the donation from the Howard R. Levine Foundation is the first major gift announced tied to the new school of medicine and the campus. The Giving Hope Campaign is looking to raise at least $500 million in donations to support the school of medicine, along with other Atrium Health programs and initiatives.

The news release says Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and the largest city in the country without a four-year medical school.

You can learn more about the planned medical school by visiting Wake Forest School of Medicine's website.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts