CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Video taken by a member of the WCNC staff shows a gang of ATV’s and dirt bikes driving down Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

The video shows more than 20 ATVs and dirt bikes popping wheelies, riding on the sidewalk and tearing up property.

A passenger in a car captured a few terrifying moments on her cell phone.

“They’re probably going to murder us,” the woman said. “They’re dirt bike, four-wheeler bandits?”

It’s not the first time we’ve seen ATVs and dirt bikes driving illegally on the streets of Charlotte. We’ve seen reckless riders in Upton, on Billy Graham Parkway, and on I-277.

RELATED: Two hurt after ATV crash on north Charlotte street

RELATED: 7 charged for driving dirt bikes, ATV's 'erratically' through Charlotte

Last month in west Charlotte a dirt bike rider died after running off the road and crashing when the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department tried to stop him. In April, police attempted to pull over a group of ATVs on North Tryon. The ATVs took off and two of the vehicles collided with each other.

RELATED: Dirt biker dies fleeing police after assault outside Charlotte resaurant

“They could endanger my life, their life and everybody else’s life on the roads, man,” one bystander said.

Not only is it unsafe -- it's illegal.

The DMV says while ATVs don’t have to be registered, riders are not allowed to operate an ATV on any public roads or highways unless simply crossing a road.

“Even if they were on the road legally, it’s illegal,” North Carolina State Trooper Ray Pierce said. “It’s careless and reckless driving as far as North Carolina standards go.”

According to North Carolina statute, “dirt bikes” are subject to the same laws as motorcycles. To operate the vehicle legally it must be registered and the operator must be properly licensed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: