CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died in a crash involving a dirt bike in west Charlotte Sunday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

A few minutes before 8 p.m., CMPD was called to a Bojangles' on West Boulevard for a reported assault. A woman called 911 and told dispatchers that a group of ATV riders surrounded her vehicle and one of the suspects attacked her.

A motorcycle officer in the area saw a group of ATVs and dirt bikes on West Boulevard and tried to stop the group. CMPD said one of the dirt bikes sped off and crashed near the I-77 overpass at West Boulevard. The rider, identified as 33-year-old Michael Bernard Adams, was rushed to a Charlotte hospital where he died from his injuries. CMPD said he was not wearing a helmet.

"I'm put in danger of my life, their lives and everybody else's lives on the road," said Greg Byers.

CMPD said they received multiple 911 calls about the ATVs and dirt bikes before the reported assault and crash. Sunday's incident wasn't the first time CMPD has dealt with groups on ATVs and dirt bikes taking over Charlotte streets.

Going back as far as 2016, the groups have been spotted doing illegal stunts with riders taking over multiple lanes and not following several traffic laws. CMPD Officer Johnathan Frisk says if you see a large group of ATVs you should not try to stop them.

"First thing, is you want to slow down," Frisk said. "After you slow down in a safe manner, you want to pull over to the right side of the road and stop your car and try to let them just pass you."

Anyone with information about this crash or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

