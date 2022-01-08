New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built

Breaking ground a year ago, the structure of a brand new amphitheater is slowly coming together.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne.

After about a year of construction, images from the new Ballantyne Amphitheater have been released.

The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section.

The amphitheater will be hosting both ticked and free events for up to 3,500 people. The plans include a high-tech sound system and space for concessions and food trucks.

The venue is expected to open to the public in the fall of 2023 and will host music acts, festivals, markets, fitness classes and more.

The venue is one of the many projects under the Ballantyne Reimagined umbrella, an initiative meant to create a more urban and walkable environment for the community to gather.

The plans for Ballantyne Reimagined were approved in the summer of 2020, and construction for the amphitheater broke ground in July 2021.

Many of the new additions are located east of the Ballantyne Hotel.





