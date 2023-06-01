Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday

The balloon will be held in honor of Robinson's 26th birthday at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The balloon will be held in honor of Robinson's 26th birthday at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. Family and friends are asked to bring pink and white balloons.

Support for Robinson's friends and family continues to pour in as they await justice for her death. Community members by the hundreds gathered inside an Uptown Charlotte church demanding justice.

Back in November, Mexican authorities confirmed they had an arrest warrant for an unnamed woman who was on the trip with Robinson, charging the woman with femicide. That development was shared after a disturbing video circulated online. Robinson's own father confirmed it showed her being beaten, likely sometime during the trip.

According to the official death certificate, Robinson's cause of death involved a severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation. Atlas luxation is the instability in the uppermost neck vertebra.

