No citations given after Beech Mountain Ski Resort water hydrant accident, state officials say

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, Jan. 7.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) has wrapped up its investigation into a water hydrant burst that happened at Beech Mountain Ski Resort on Friday, Jan. 7.

Officials tell WCNC Charlotte that corrective action has been taken and no penalties will.

The NCDOL Elevator & Amusement Device Bureau sent an investigator to the scene following the day of the accident. According to an incident report obtained by WCNC Charlotte, three people involved in the incident were interviewed. Two people refused to talk to describe injuries. The other person alleged injuries, including a head fracture and a broken right arm. Each of the three people interviewed alleged they jumped out of the chairlift due to a water hydrant bursting, spraying patrons riding the lift.

The report says a snowboard ran into the snow, making the hydrant spray water on the lift at Tower 8.

Corrective action included replacing a damaged lap bar on chair 61 and two sheaves on the downhill side of tower 8 due to it being frozen over from the water.

NCDOL says the Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau conducts annual inspections of the lifts at Beech Mountain and the other ski areas in North Carolina. The department's inspector completed the most recent annual inspection at Beech Mountain in Nov. 2021.

According to a spokesperson with the department, NCDOL does not regulate any activity on the ski slope, except for the safe operation of the ski lift.

"In summary, the operator (Beech Mountain) made the repairs necessary to fix any problems caused by the accident. We closed the inspection with no citations or penalties under the Passenger Tramway Safety Act," the spokesperson said in an email to WCNC Charlotte.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts