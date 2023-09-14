Box flies out of armored truck, causing traffic delay in Charlotte

Charlotte drivers face a variety of surprises every day: Armored-truck cargo flying onto the road is the latest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department alerted drivers to traffic delays on Sunset Road and Reames Road Thursday, Sept. 14, due to an "ongoing matter."

The "ongoing matter" appeared to be that multiple bins had fallen out of an armored money truck that is seemingly operated by GardaWorld.

As a result, all but one lane of Sunset Road had to be closed on Thursday morning just before 11 a.m. The road has since been reopened.

CMPD did not disclose the cause of the incident but urged drivers to take a different route Thursday morning. It also did not clarify whether or not the lost load contained money.

GardaWorld in Charlotte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

