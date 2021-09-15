Camino Health Center opens new wellness center

This bilingual nonprofit in the Charlotte area announced the grand opening of Camino Vida.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Camino Health Center, a bilingual nonprofit in the Charlotte area, announced the grand opening of their Camino Vida wellness center Wednesday, according to a released statement.

The new wellness center is located at the Camino Health Center’s campus.

This facility consists of amenities such as an integrated fitness space, changing rooms, lockers, and a dedicated team of bilingual fitness specialists.

The space also features a teaching kitchen, which is a concept typically found in hospital and educational settings.

“The Camino Vida inauguration event is so important because it is a visible representation of what happens when a community comes together for the good of others," Camino CEO/Founder, Rusty Price said.

Some programs this facility focuses on are managing chronic diseases through self-care, lifestyle change, and stress reduction.

"The Camino Vida staff works with patients by helping them develop personalized nutrition, exercise, and wellness plans to establish lifelong healthy habits," the company said in a released statement.

With the help of resources from the AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation and hard-working staff, they brought this program to life.

"There are those who would have never had access to this type of tailored-specific care who now do have access to this state-of-the-art facility," Camino CEO/Founder, Rusty Price said. "It’s truly saving lives which is why we named it Vida, which means life in Spanish.”

Their patients agree that Camino Vida has had a positive impact on them physically and mentally.

“When there are people, and when there are organizations like Camino, that support you and give you this information and this advice, they help you to refocus your mind, to do positive things for yourself," a patient said. "It has personally helped me, and that I think has restored my mental health.”

Patients can only be referred to Camino Vida by a Camino Clinic medical provider or by a Camino Contigo behavioral health program therapist.

